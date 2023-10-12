Advertise With Us

DeWitt Township installs new gravestones for Civil War veterans

By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Veterans of the American Civil War in DeWitt Township received some upgrades to their final resting place.

DeWitt Township installed new grave markers for two Civil War veterans buried at Gunnisonville Cemetery.

The stones were provided for free by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, George W. Anderson, Camp 58.

Camp 58 aims to preserve the traditions of the Grand Army of the Republic by cooperating with other veteran organizations. They also assist in Memorial Day parades and ceremonies across the U.S.

Now, soldiers Jacob Croy of the 8th Michigan Infantry and John Bolton of the 3rd Michigan Cavalry can rest in peace with updated grave markers.

For more about the Michigan Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, you can visit their website.

