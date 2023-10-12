Community mourns tragic death of Clinton County toddler

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A community is in mourning after the tragic death of 2-year-old Jermaine Jones.

The boy wandered away from his home Monday afternoon in rural Clinton County.

Sadly, after over 24 hours of searching, the boy’s body was found in the Looking Glass River.

Volunteers and rescue crews searched for Jones, hoping to bring him back home. Unfortunately, the search came to a devastating end.

Jermaine’s family said they were thankful for the overwhelming support from the community, as hundreds of people searched from sunup to sundown over two days.

There was an abundance of food and water brought in by people like Mary Nurenberg, owner of Fabiano’s Grocery and Deli. She said she just wanted to help in any way possible.

“I feel just horrible for that family. It’s the worst possible outcome that could’ve happened and I can’t even imagine what they’re going through and I hope the support continues for that family because they probably need it now more than ever,” said Nurenberg.

The staff at Grand Ledge Public Schools provided extra support following the tragic news. On Wednesday morning, three school counselors were available at Wacousta Elementary, helping students process grief.

“We all know the love and compassion shown by our community will continue to help us all in the upcoming days. Grand Ledge Public Schools is thankful to be a part of such a caring and supportive community,” the district said.

Watertown Township hall, a staging area for the search, was closed due to Jermaine’s death. All the food collected will be donated to a local food bank.

