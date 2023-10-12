Advertise With Us

Champions of the Heart holding CPR, AED training classes in East Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have a chance to be a Champion of the Heart.

Monday is Restart the Heart Day. The Champions of the Heart foundation will offer free bystander hands-on CPR and AED training at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Champions of the Heart is a non-profit organization that was created by former Michigan State University (MSU) assistant basketball coach Mike Garland.

The organization aims to provide AED devices and CPR trainings to communities to improve cardiac arrest survival rates.

Garland started the organization after he went into cardiac arrest and his heart stopped for eight minutes. If it wasn’t for two good Samaritans and first responders, he could have lost his life.

Related: Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash

Those interested in taking park in the training, there are two sessions people can attend on Oct. 16—one at 10 a.m. and the other is at 2 p.m. Both sessions are one hour each. There will be cider and donuts and free T-shirts for those who attend.

Those interested can sign up on the Champions of the Heart’s website.

