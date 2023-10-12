Car vs. deer crashes increase in October and November

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Out of nearly 60,000 car and deer crashes last year, nearly a third of them happened in just October and November.

While it may not be entirely possible to avoid a deer on the road, there are some things people can do to lessen that risk.

Drivers don’t get much time to avoid a deer that runs out into the middle of the road. If so, stop as quickly as possible and not swerve.

But before that, drivers must pay attention on the road, follow posted speed limits, put the phone or coffee down, and keep both hands on the wheel. Drivers also need to keep their eyes on the road.

Michigan State Police Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez said it’s all about being aware of your surroundings.

“If you’re coming into an area, you see a deer crossing sign, start being more aware of wooded areas near water,” said Gonzalez. “That’s where the deer like to hang out. So you want to be more aware of scanning the roadway and make sure you don’t see any deer. You see one on the side of the road, slow down because there’s a chance they’re gonna dart out in front of you. If you see one cross the road, usually, deer run in a straight line. So, there’s probably three or four there. They’re gonna follow it as well.”

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth said it’s better to risk your car than your life.

“You can replace the front part of your car by breaking if you still hit it, but we see a lot of the tragedies and significant tragedies happen when people try to miss the deer by swerving, and it’s a very natural human reaction, right? You see something in front of you, want to Swerve to avoid it, but when it comes to deer, it’s always better to hit the deer as opposed to driving as opposed to trying to Swerve to miss it,” said Wrigglesworth.

In Mid-Michigan, Jackson County saw the most and three out of the 11 fatal crashes in 2022. They’re third in the state, behind Kent County and Oakland County.

Clinton and Hillsdale follow Jackson County. Ingham and Eaton counties both have less than a thousand crashes in 2022.

Car and deer crashes have gone up in Michigan since 2020. More crashes happen between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.