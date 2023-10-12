‘Building a Buzz’ exhibit opens at MSU’s library

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those interested to know about bees can head to the Michigan State University (MSU) library’s main gallery.

There’s a new exhibit called “Building a Buzz: A History of Beekeeping in the United States.” While it’s common to think of the spring season for bees, the library set up the display in the fall so students would be around to see it.

At Building a Buzz, people can find preserved bees, a large donated book collection and pollen with a technical twist.

“We also have some 3D printed pollen, which is super exciting,” said Jodi Coalter, the MSU Life Sciences librarian. “We worked with our maker space here in the libraries to 3D print scale-size pollen. They look wonderful. They are super impressive.”

Those interested in seeing what all the buzz is about can check out the bee exhibit through December at the MSU library main gallery.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.