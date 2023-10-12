Anzalone’s Parents Safely Back in U. S.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone has been a bit distracted this week. His parents were with a church group in Israel when hostilities broke out. Anzalone worried about their safety. He now reports his parents have safely returned to the United States. He’ll be with his team for Sunday’s 4:25pm game at Tampa Bay against the 3-1 Bucs. The Lions are 3 1/2 point favorites with a 4-1 record.

