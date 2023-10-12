Advertise With Us

Anzalone’s Parents Safely Back in U. S.

The ball gets away from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray, left, as Detroit Lions...
The ball gets away from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray, left, as Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) defends on an incomplete pass during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone has been a bit distracted this week. His parents were with a church group in Israel when hostilities broke out. Anzalone worried about their safety. He now reports his parents have safely returned to the United States. He’ll be with his team for Sunday’s 4:25pm game at Tampa Bay against the 3-1 Bucs. The Lions are 3 1/2 point favorites with a 4-1 record.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old murder suspect fatally shot Lansing man after asking for $1, court documents say
HOV lanes approved to be on Michigan highways
MSU to offer tuition-free program to Michigan residents
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation allowing retired teachers, public school staff to return to work while receiving retirement benefits
The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River

Latest News

FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball...
More Legal Problems For Miles Bridges
Panthers QB Bryce Young threw three touchdowns and two interceptions on Sunday against the Lions.
Lions Rookies Struggling With Injuries
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the first half of an NFL football game...
Lions set to roar into Tampa
Spartans start season with sweep.
Spartan hockey preps for Air Force matchup