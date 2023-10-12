Advertise With Us

Another Big Recruit For Izzo?

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is hoping for good fortune on Sunday in landing a verbal commitment for the 2024 class. Jase Richardson is ranked by some as the number 28 recruit in the country in his class. He will announce from among three schools Monday-- Michigan State, Alabama or Cincinnati. Richardson plans to announce during the Top Flight Invite on an ESPN Platform.

