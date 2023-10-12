Adrian police warn of scammers posing as FTC officials

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Detectives with the Adrian police department warn residents of scammers posing as FTC officials after an elderly woman nearly fell victim to their scam.

On Oct. 6, detectives received a call from an elderly woman claiming to need police assistance.

According to police, the woman had fallen victim to a scammer pretending to be an employee with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC.) The scammer had tricked the woman into withdrawing $18,000 from her bank account. The scammer was still on the phone, threatening to arrest her when she called detectives.

Detectives attempted to speak with the scammer, who promptly hung up.

The scammer then called the woman’s phone using a spoofing device, making their number appear as the Adrian Police Department’s. A detective answered the woman’s phone. The scammer pretended to be an “Officer David Wesson” and threatened to arrest the Adrian detectives.

Detectives instructed the scammer to come down to the Adrian Police Department to make an arrest.

Shockingly, the scammer didn’t appear.

As a reminder, no federal agency will ever ask for money to be mailed. Caller ID can be faked. When in doubt hang up and call the government entity’s official phone number.

If you have any information on this scam or know someone who fell victim to it, you can contact Detective Kevin Putnam at 517-264-4819.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.