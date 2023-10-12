6 alleged fake electors to appear in court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Six people accused of certifying themselves as state electors and trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election will be in court Thursday morning.

A judge will decide if there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Earlier this year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged 16 people for participating in the alleged fake elector scheme.

Each person in this case is facing eight criminal charges and is currently facing 14 years in prison.

The preliminary exam is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.