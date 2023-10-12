Advertise With Us

19-year-old Livonia man dies in East Lansing motorcycle crash

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(MGN)
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 19-year-old man from Livonia is dead after a tragic motorcycle crash in East Lansing.

According to the East Lansing Police Department, the man was riding southbound on Abbot Rd. at the intersection of Lake Lansing Road around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The motorcycle struck a car turning left on Lake Lansing Road. The rider died at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated.

