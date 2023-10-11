Advertise With Us

Wilson Center project in St. Johns moves forward

By WILX News 10
Oct. 11, 2023
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The St. Johns City Commission approved a plan to turn park of the Wilson Center into apartments.

The city partnered with the developer to convert the old school’s auditorium and gymnasium for community space. It took years to decide how to redevelop the building.

The mayor said the commission has done its due diligence to move forward with solutions that benefit people in the community.

“One of our commissioners said this probably the the most challenging decision we’ve had in a community in a while,” said St. Johns Mayor Scott Dzurka. “I’m proud of our commission for listening to citizens and taking concerns in and hopefully we’ll come to a resolution tonight that makers the best decision for the city of St. Johns.”

The project is expected to take about a year and a half to complete.

