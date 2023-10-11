Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: More rain on the way

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While our Wednesday should remain dry, there is more rain on the way for mid-Michigan this week. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the latest forecast to plan ahead for your weekend.

