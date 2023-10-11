Advertise With Us

Teen accused of fatally shooting Ingham County Democratic Party secretary charged as an adult

This photo shows Lamar Kemp, who was reported missing by Lansing Police in February 2023. On...
This photo shows Lamar Kemp, who was reported missing by Lansing Police in February 2023. On Oct. 11, 2023, he was charged as an adult for fatally shooting a 63-year-old man.(WILX)
By Samantha Sayles and Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting an Ingham County Democratic Party secretary on Sunday has been charged as an adult.

News 10 has learned that the suspect is Lamar Kemp of Lansing. Earlier this year, when he was 14-years-old, Lansing Police reported Kemp was missing and asked the public’s help in finding the teen.

Background: Lansing police seeks missing 14-year-old boy

Officials from the Lansing Police Department said on Sunday, Oct. 8, at around 3 p.m., they received a call on a shooting at Jenison Avenue near Theodore Street. Theodore “Ted” Lawson, 63, was found lying down on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

Lawson was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Previous story: Community members and Political officials remember slain Ingham County Democratic Party secretary

Kemp was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Open murder
  • Felony firearm
  • Carrying a concealed weapon

The Ingham County Prosecutor announced the teen was charged as an adult and is being held without bond.

“While Mr. Kemp is 15 years old, the decision to charge him as an adult was made after careful consideration of the nature of this offense and Mr. Kemp’s previous interactions with our court system,” said Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane.

Kemp’s probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 20 at 8:30 a.m. His preliminary examination is on Oct. 27.

Dewane said Lawson was killed during political canvassing, but it does not appear that the teen had a motive to allegedly shoot and kill Lawson based on his political activities and beliefs.

Police presence shuts down part of Jenison Avenue in Lansing
Police presence shuts down part of Jenison Avenue in Lansing(WILX)

