St. Brown Returns to Lions Practice

The Detroit Lions have so far lived up to the preseason hype. Today, they hosted a winless Carolina Panthers squad.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions were happy to report receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown returned to practice Wednesday after missing the team’s game this past Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Whether St. Brown plays at Tampa Bay this Sunday remains to be announced. He is however considered probable. Still not practicing this week were defensive back Brian Branch and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. They have been labeled day to day for the remainder of the week. The Lions have a 4-1 record and kick off Sunday is set for 4:25pm.

