Spartan Hockey Team Arrives at Air Force

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s eighth ranked hockey team is on site for its first road trip of the season, two games at the Air Force Academy. Game times Thursday and Friday nights, 9 o’clock Michigan time. MSU has a 2-0 record, Air Force is 1-1. It’s the first time the teams have met in Colorado Springs since the 1973-74 season. MSU returns home next week for two non league games with Canisius.

