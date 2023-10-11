Spartan Hockey Team Arrives at Air Force

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s eighth ranked hockey team is on site for its first road trip of the season, two games at the Air Force Academy. Game times Thursday and Friday nights, 9 o’clock Michigan time. MSU has a 2-0 record, Air Force is 1-1. It’s the first time the teams have met in Colorado Springs since the 1973-74 season. MSU returns home next week for two non league games with Canisius.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.