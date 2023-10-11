Advertise With Us

Sparrow Children’s Center celebrating Halloween

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Children receiving treatment at Sparrow Children’s Center are getting a spooky treat on Wednesday.

Spirit Halloween’s Frightful Fun Halloween Party will be held on Oct. 11 in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be costumes, arts and crafts, and games for patients and their families during the event.

Spirit of Children, Spirit Halloween’s charitable foundation, ensures children at more than 150 pediatric hospitals nationwide can still celebrate the season by collecting cash and merchandise donations from customers and proceeds from sales.

The party begins at 11 a.m.

