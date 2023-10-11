Advertise With Us

Rally held at State Capitol to push for child safety in custody decisions

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rally was held Tuesday for child safety in custody decisions.

People gathered at the Capitol on Oct. 10 for a call to action to implement Kayden’s Law in Michigan.

The proposed law is named after a 7-year-old murdered by his father curing court-ordered, unsupervised custody time. The proposed law would require courts to consider evidence of past physical or sexual abuse and domestic violence during parental legal disputes.

“This is happening all over the country,” said Ashton Goff, a rally attendee. “Hundreds of kids are being taken from parents who love them and who are trying to take care of them. And sending them to parents who are abusing them. And a lot of times this is resulting in those children either having severe psychological trauma for the rest of their lives.”

People at the Capitol also advocated for an end to reunification therapy, meant to rebuild the parent and child relationship, even if the parent was abusive in the past.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River
Police provide more information on disappearance of 2.5-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
MSU to offer tuition-free program to Michigan residents
Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
15-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Lansing

Latest News

Sparrow Children’s Center celebrating Halloween
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the latest forecast to plan ahead for...
WEATHER EXTRA: More rain on the way
Man charged in Lansing bank robbery
2 juveniles arrested for allegedly attempting to rob Adrian party store
Police search for suspects in alleged robberies at Lansing-area adult stores