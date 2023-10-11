Rally held at State Capitol to push for child safety in custody decisions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rally was held Tuesday for child safety in custody decisions.

People gathered at the Capitol on Oct. 10 for a call to action to implement Kayden’s Law in Michigan.

The proposed law is named after a 7-year-old murdered by his father curing court-ordered, unsupervised custody time. The proposed law would require courts to consider evidence of past physical or sexual abuse and domestic violence during parental legal disputes.

“This is happening all over the country,” said Ashton Goff, a rally attendee. “Hundreds of kids are being taken from parents who love them and who are trying to take care of them. And sending them to parents who are abusing them. And a lot of times this is resulting in those children either having severe psychological trauma for the rest of their lives.”

People at the Capitol also advocated for an end to reunification therapy, meant to rebuild the parent and child relationship, even if the parent was abusive in the past.

