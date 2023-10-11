Police search for 2 accused of robbing Lansing-area adult stores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for two suspects involved in two incidents of armed robberies at adult entertainment stores in the Lansing area.

The first armed robbery happened on Oct. 7 at around 11 p.m. at an adult entertainment store located on W Saginaw Street. When police arrived at the scene, the suspects had already fled.

Further investigation revealed two men entered the store at around 11 p.m. and robbed a shopper at the adult store at gunpoint. The suspects took the shopper’s wallet—which contained a small amount of cash, ID and credit cards.

Lansing Township Police described the suspects as the following:

Suspect 1: Unidentified white man, 20-27 years old, 5′7″ tall, skinny build, wearing all-black clothes and wearing a black, surgical-type facemask.

Suspect 2: Unidentified Black man, 20-27 years old, similar build to first suspect but taller, wearing dark jeans and a black shirt

Police called a K9 to the scene to track the suspects but were unsuccessful.

A day later, another adult entertainment store reported an armed robbery. Police said the suspects in the incident at the adult entertainment store on S Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Lansing had similar characteristics as the first armed robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact Detective Rand Volosky by calling 517-999-0291 or by email at voloskyr@lansingtownship.org.

