Northwest High School alum visits school in helicopter to discuss career in aviation

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Nicole Battjes landed her helicopter on the Northwest High School baseball field to talk to students about her company, Rainbow Helicopters.

The company is based in Hawaii and operates eight helicopters, giving tours over one of the country’s biggest vacation destinations.

Several months ago, the deadliest fire in over a century hit Maui, and Battjes’ company came to the rescue, delivering diapers, formula and breastmilk to mothers and babies in need.

“In Hawaii, neighbor islands are considered family. We had friends and family calling and saying, ‘we need help. We need supplies for moms and babies,’” said Battjes.

When Battjes was attending Northwest High School, she dual enrolled in Jackson Community College and learned to fly before she graduated.

Her old math teacher, Brian Klinger, now teaches Intro to Aviation at the school, and he said he is very proud of his former student helping a community in need.

“That is Nicole. That is just the person she is, so it didn’t surprise me one bit that she would be involved in taking things to people and helping do community service. She was involved in community service when she was a student here as well.”

Many of Klinger’s students got a chance to see the helicopter up close and even sit in the pilot seat.

Battjes hopes this trip will inspire the students to pursue their dreams no matter how big they might be.

