No Big Charges Added to Kansas Basketball

Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks(KWCH)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kansas Jayhawks’ men’s basketball team and its coach Bill Self will not face any additional serious punishments from their investigation by the FBI in 2017. An Independent Resolution Panel made the decision Wednesday. Kansas has been placed on three years of probation and must vacate its 2018 Final Four appearance and all wins from that season. The move means Michigan State now has the nation’s longest consecutive streak in the NCAA tournament at 25 consecutive years, one more than Gonzaga.

