MSU Women’s Soccer Off To Indiana

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s 20th ranked women’s soccer team plays its next match at 25th ranked Indiana Thursday night. The match begins at 7pm. MSU has a 9-3-2 season record, 4-1-1 in the Big Ten. the Hoosiers are 10-1-3 overall and also 4-1-1 in Big Ten play. MSU and Indiana currently sit in a three way tie for second place in the conference standings with 13 points each, joined by Wisconsin.

