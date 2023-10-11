Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Lansing Mayor on the reopening of Moores Park Pool

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This time of year, you’re probably not thinking about hopping into a pool, and outdoor pools are typically closed.

However, one local pool is set to reopen after being closed for nearly four years.

On this Mid-Michigan Matters, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor discusses the renovations at Moores Park Pool.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River
MSU to offer tuition-free program to Michigan residents
Police provide more information on disappearance of 2.5-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation allowing retired teachers, public school staff to return to work while receiving retirement benefits

Latest News

Nicole Battjes landed her helicopter on the Northwest High School baseball field to talk to...
Northwest High School alum visits school in helicopter to discuss career in aviation
The St. Johns City Commission approved a plan to turn park of the Wilson Center into apartments.
Wilson Center project in St. Johns moves forward
Shattering Stigmas: Focusing on Black Mental Health
Shattering Stigmas: Focusing on Black Mental Health
A man has been charged in the bank robbery that occurred in Lansing Friday.
Man charged in Lansing bank robbery