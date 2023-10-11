Man charged in Lansing bank robbery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man has been charged in the bank robbery that occurred in Lansing Friday.

On Oct. 6, just before 3 p.m., Lansing police officers responded to a bank on Clippert Street near Frandor after receiving reports of a bank robbery. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle allegedly involved in the robbery. Police tried to stop the car, but the suspects fled, initiating a chase.

Police were able to stop the car on the 2800 block of Cooley Street and arrested the suspects.

One of the suspects allegedly involved has been identified as Stevie Jones, 56. He was charged with the following:

Bank Robbery

Armed Robbery

Flee and Elude

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Felony Firearm

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.