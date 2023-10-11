Advertise With Us

Man charged in Lansing bank robbery

(Lansing Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man has been charged in the bank robbery that occurred in Lansing Friday.

On Oct. 6, just before 3 p.m., Lansing police officers responded to a bank on Clippert Street near Frandor after receiving reports of a bank robbery. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle allegedly involved in the robbery. Police tried to stop the car, but the suspects fled, initiating a chase.

Police were able to stop the car on the 2800 block of Cooley Street and arrested the suspects.

One of the suspects allegedly involved has been identified as Stevie Jones, 56. He was charged with the following:

  • Bank Robbery
  • Armed Robbery
  • Flee and Elude
  • Carrying Concealed Weapon
  • Felony Firearm

