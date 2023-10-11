Advertise With Us

Man breaks Guinness World Record by paddling pumpkin down river

Steve Kueny hopped inside a 1,299-pound pumpkin Monday morning and started paddling across the Missouri River.
By Nathan Brennan and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A man in Kansas City set the new Guinness World Record for the longest paddle in a pumpkin.

Steve Kueny hopped inside a 1,299-pound pumpkin Monday morning and started paddling across the Missouri River.

In order to accomplish the feat, Kueny needed to travel 38 miles.

“It takes a lot of planning and also a lot of flying by the seat of your pants,” Kueny said. “I’m just a guy with a pumpkin and a whimsical sense of adventure out to have fun.”

Kueny grew the pumpkin himself and added a few sandbags on the floor of it to keep himself stable.

He’s part of a group called Paddle KC, which said he was able to complete the ride to break the record. They’re just waiting for the paperwork to make it official.

The previous Guinness World Record was held by a Nebraska man who paddled down the Missouri River last year 37.5 miles in an 846-pound pumpkin.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River
Police provide more information on disappearance of 2.5-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
MSU to offer tuition-free program to Michigan residents
Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation allowing retired teachers, public school staff to return to work while receiving retirement benefits

Latest News

Nicole Battjes landed her helicopter on the Northwest High School baseball field to talk to...
Northwest High School alum visits school in helicopter to discuss career in aviation
The St. Johns City Commission approved a plan to turn park of the Wilson Center into apartments.
Wilson Center project in St. Johns moves forward
An original 1981 DeLorean was found in Illinois with only 977 miles on it. (WDJT, DELOREAN...
1981 DeLorean found with only 977 miles on it
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt...
FTC proposes a ban on ‘junk fees’ and says hidden charges push up prices
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack