Advertise With Us

Juvenile injured after shooting in south Lansing

By Kellan Buddy and Samantha Sayles
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A juvenile is hospitalized after being shot overnight in Lansing.

According to police, the shooting happened at the 300 block of E Willard Street. That’s located on the south side of Lansing off of Cedar Street.

Authorities received a call at around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 11 for the reported shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they found a boy with a gunshot wound.

Lansing Police said the juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Since the victim is a minor, authorities have not released his age or identity.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. Police said there is no danger to the public.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River
Police provide more information on disappearance of 2.5-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
MSU to offer tuition-free program to Michigan residents
15-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Lansing

Latest News

A juvenile is hospitalized after being shot overnight in Lansing.
Juvenile injured after shooting in south Lansing
First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Heavy Rainfall Ahead
A 3-year-old boy with special needs from Clinton County is still missing after a day of...
3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs still missing after hours of searching
UAW President Shawn Fain has been intentional with taking negotiations to social media.
How social media influences UAW strike