Juvenile injured after shooting in south Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A juvenile is hospitalized after being shot overnight in Lansing.

According to police, the shooting happened at the 300 block of E Willard Street. That’s located on the south side of Lansing off of Cedar Street.

Authorities received a call at around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 11 for the reported shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they found a boy with a gunshot wound.

Lansing Police said the juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Since the victim is a minor, authorities have not released his age or identity.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. Police said there is no danger to the public.

