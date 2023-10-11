How social media influences UAW strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -“With everything that he [UAW President Shawn Fain] posts, it does help us to know where we stand,” said Annette Kramer.

Posts, tweets and shares. An intentional way of communication by UAW International President Shawn Fain and one that Annette Kramer and others are pleased with.

“This time we are kind of watching every Friday. We look for Fain’s telecast so that we know what’s going on, who is striking, who is not striking,” said Kramer.

Kramer has worked with General Motors for 8 years. She says in the past, members had to wait in the unknown.

That’s why Fain has taken to Facebook almost every Friday providing updates to unions on negotiations with the big three automakers.

“Moments before this broadcast, we have had a major breakthrough that’s not only dramatically gonna change negotiations, but it’s gonna change the future of our union and the future of our industry,” said Shawn Fain in a Facebook live post.

Michigan State University Professor Steven Melnyk says taking to social media keeps the big three companies on their toes.

“In the past, one way is to do it is a very lowball offer and then with the knowledge of everyone involved, but that’s just a starting point,” said Steven Melnyk. “If they do that and that gets exposed on social media, it becomes almost interpreted as they’re not taking it seriously.”

He added shorter strikes are easier for people to stay engaged with. And now, strikers are entering their fourth week on the picket line.

“Long strikes require you to have your workers your members committed, and the one way of keeping them committed is to make them feel a part of the process,” said Melnyk.

UAW President Shawn Fain and members say they’re making progress with negotiations. General Motors says they’re continuing to work toward finding solutions to address issues.

