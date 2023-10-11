Advertise With Us

Highfields hold annual strengthening families breakfast in East Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Highfields held its annual strengthening families fundraising breakfast at the Kellogg hotel in East Lansing.

The breakfast featured speakers who received assistance from Highfields.

Highfields president and CEO, Brian Philson, said their goal is to help support and stabilize children and families in the Mid-Michigan area.

“Every year we need the support of donors, corporate, foundations supporters and we count on those dollars, and so anything anybody can do to help our mission,” said Philson. “They can go to our website there’s an opportunity to donate now or they can contact myself or anyone at the office we’d love to have a conversation with anyone who wants to talk about that.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward children and families in Highfields’ counseling and support programs.

