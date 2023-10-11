First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mostly cloudy skies are expected across the area today and some moisture along a warm front stretched south of Michigan may touch off a few widely scattered rain showers. High temperatures today are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight and Friday scattered rain showers are possible. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the mid 40s. Highs on Friday top out in the mid 50s.

First Alert: The potential exists for an inch or more of rain Friday night into Saturday morning. An area of low pressure south of Michigan slowly moving east is expected to put us in the target for heavy rainfall. With a strong northeast wind, look for the rain to be blowing Friday night and Saturday. Scattered rain showers will hold on behind the storm Sunday and possibly early Monday.

High temperatures this weekend in to early next week will only be near 50º. Under partly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday high temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 50s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 12, 2023

Average High: 62º Average Low 42º

Lansing Record High: 85° 1879

Lansing Record Low: 20° 1869

Jackson Record High: 85º 1938

Jackson Record Low: 26º 1957

