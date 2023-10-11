Advertise With Us

Fatal car vs pedestrian causes delays on part of W. Grand River Ave in Ionia County

Fatal crash generic image
Fatal crash generic image(Source: KNOE)
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid W Grand River Ave in Boston Township due to a fatal crash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a crash involving a car and a pedestrian left at least one person dead on W Grand River in Boston Township.

Deputies did not say how many people died, or if the dead were pedestrians or drivers.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

