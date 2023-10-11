Eligible, incoming students get free tuition at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Depending on your background, college tuition may be free for you... right down the road.

Getting a degree at Michigan State University just got a little more affordable for those who qualify.

“I feel like it would be good if I had free tuition because, me, I don’t come from like a background with a lot of money,” said MSU Junior, Mariah Boateng.

“To me, it would help motivate me more to come here again,” said MSU Freshman, Christian Bollman.

MSU’s Director of College Admissions, John Ambrose said the university recently announced the Spartan Tuition Advantage which starts next year and allows some students to enroll and attend classes for free.

“Really being able to get out and explain to the families you can afford an education and it’s invaluable – it lasts a lifetime.”

Ambrose said that students who are starting school in fall 2024 will get free tuition if they are Pell-grant eligible, qualify for in-state tuition, and have a household income of $65,000 or less. Transfer or current students are not eligible.

“The kind of impact an education can have not just on the individual who gets the degree, but what it does for the family and the family mindset – and for everybody who comes after those particular students.”

MSU isn’t the only school making education affordable in Michigan. The university joins schools like the University of Olivet and Wayne State in offering free tuition to students.

“Not just for me but there are other people out there that are lacking money and really want to go to this school so I think free tuition would give them an extra boost of motivation,” said Bollman.

“I’m a first-generational college student. So, I feel like it would motivate me more to continue my education,” said Boateng.

Education on a journey toward a brighter future at an affordable price.

Incoming students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid for consideration. The offer automatically renews each year for students who meet the qualifying requirements and covers up to eight semesters.

Apply for FAFSA here.

