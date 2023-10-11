Advertise With Us

DeWitt Township Police warn of handyman scammers

By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Township Police Department is warning residents of a door-to-door handyman scam.

According to police, three men go door-to-door offering handyman services. The three men identify themselves as a family business consisting of a grandfather, son, and grandson team.

The alleged scammers will offer a low-cost estimate for handyman work. While the homeowner is distracted, one of the scammers will break into the home and steal valuables. They then leave without doing any work.

Anyone who encounters these scammers should immediately call 911.

