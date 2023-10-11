Advertise With Us

Cemetery worker trapped in open grave rescued

A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden...
A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden board into the grave.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CNN) – A cemetery worker in New Jersey is recovering after he fell into an open grave.

A funeral service had just ended Tuesday at the Holy Cross Cemetery when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden board into the grave.

Emergency crews had to first shore up the gravesite with trench panels, then use a rope system to pull the man out.

The worker was taken to the hospital for treatment.

