Big Honor For Sexton Soccer Player

A soccer ball
A soccer ball(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Soccer forward Amalia Villarreal from Lansing Sexton High School is one of 18 players selected for the Pan American games USA women’s under 19 team. She previously played for the USA under 17 team and is a University of Texas commit. Villarreal did not play at Sexton, only club and USA team soccer, but she graduated from the high school. Her father is Mario Villarreal, a member of the 1985 Lansing Catholic High School state title winning football team.

