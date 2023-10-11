Advertise With Us

2 juveniles arrested for allegedly attempting to rob Adrian party store

(WCAX)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a party store in Adrian Tuesday.

Police responded to the attempted armed robbery at the party store located at 1551 W Maumee Street on Oct. 10 at around 4 p.m. According to authorities, two masked males entered the store, and one displayed a knife. The clerk called another employee for help, and the suspects fled the store to the neighborhood.

Officers saw two juveniles fitting the description of the suspects on Cherry Drive in Adrian Township. One suspect was arrested after being chased on foot by police.

A Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department K9 unit tracked the second suspect and was taken into custody.

Police said their names will not be released due to the suspects’ ages.

No one was injured in the incident, and nothing was stolen, according to police.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River
Police provide more information on disappearance of 2.5-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
MSU to offer tuition-free program to Michigan residents
Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
15-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Lansing

Latest News

Man charged in Lansing bank robbery
Police search for 2 accused of robbing Lansing-area adult stores
Juvenile injured after shooting in south Lansing
A juvenile is hospitalized after being shot overnight in Lansing.
Juvenile injured after shooting in south Lansing