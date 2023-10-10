‘Winning is such a blessing’: Shiawassee County woman wins $6 million from lottery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Shiawassee County woman was left dumbfounded after discovering she won $6 million.

The 56-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Clark gas station, located at 252 South Main Street in Lapeer.

“I have been playing the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game since it came out,” said the player. “When I purchased the ticket, I scratched the barcode right away and scanned it. I got a message to file a claim, so I scratched the ticket to see what I’d won.”

“When I revealed the ‘6MIL’ symbol, I was dumbfounded. I showed the clerk who sold me the ticket and asked if it was real. I don’t think it’s going to fully sink in until I see all the extra zeros in my bank account!”

She claimed her prize by receiving a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million. She plans to purchase a house and a car and then save the remainder.

“Winning is such a blessing and couldn’t have come at a better time in my life,” said the player.

