WILX Partners with Champions of the Heart for Make an Impact on 10/19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, October 19, WILX is supporting the Champions of the Heart Foundation with the News 10 Phone Bank to raise funds to purchase AED Defibrillators and CPR training equipment. The Champions of the Heart Foundation was founded by former Michigan State assistant basketball coach Mike Garland and his wife Cynthia, after Mike suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while driving in 2022. Thankfully two men stopped and immediately started CPR, which contributed to the doctors and first responders saving his life. You can watch the story HERE.

In one year alone, 436,000 Americans die from a cardiac arrest (American Heart Association), making CPR imperative to saving lives. From 3:00 PM through 6:30 PM on 10/19 Michigan State Basketball players will be answering phones in the New 10 Phone Bank, where they will take your donation to support the purchases of AED Defibrillators and CPR training equipment to help prevent cardiac arrest deaths. The first seven doners with a $1,000 or more donation will receive a mini Michigan State basket ball with stand signed by Tom Izzo. If you’d like to purchase an AED Defibrillator directly from the Make an Impact Wish List for Champions of the Heart Foundation, click HERE and the device will be directly shipped to WILX Studios.

Together we can Make an Impact!

