Selfless Spartan: A story of hope

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) — Eight months after a mass shooting at Michigan State University’s Berkey Hall, a student who stepped up during the tragedy is sharing his story.

In an exclusive interview, Ann Emmerich spoke with him about his role in helping the injured. He wishes to remain anonymous.

Berkey Hall, which had become a crime scene on that fateful day, saw students focused on their studies when gunfire erupted. “I heard a popping noise. And at first, I thought it was fireworks because no one ever makes that assumption that its gunshots, but after a few more pops, I realized what it was,” said the student.

A masked gunman entered the building, peeking his head into Room 114 with a gun. “I remember laying on the ground and I grabbed my backpack to place in front of me just in case, and I kind of peeked up, and I saw this man,” the anonymous student recalled.

The gunman fired several rounds into the classroom, resulting in the loss of two students’ lives and injuries to others. The gunman then ran to the nearby Student Union, where he continued his rampage, claiming another student’s life.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, students in Room 114 of Berkey Hall worked together to protect one another. “Maybe it was a little foolish of me to assume that he wouldn’t come back or what was going on, but in my mind, I thought that’s what needed to be done; I needed to get up and assess what was going on.” the anonymous student explained.

The student helped the professor and others hold two doors closed while other students dialed 911. He then tended to the wounded, applying improvised bandages to stop the bleeding. The student also helped another student open windows, allowing classmates to escape.

While helping the injured, the anonymous student noticed that one student in the classroom had been shot in the back. Drawing on his first aid training, he used a t-shirt as a makeshift bandage to try to stop the bleeding.

As the chaos unfolded, students began selflessly offering their clothing and any available items to help their injured peers. Together, they acted as a team, providing help to those in need.

Amid the chaos, the anonymous student worked to triage the injured, applying pressure to wounds and doing his best to stabilize the situation.

One victim, although awake, was unable to move. “He was on top of another female student who was in a very bad condition, so me and another classmate were trying to get him off her so I could figure out what was going on with her.”

When he ventured out of the classroom in search of a medical kit, he encountered first responders rushing toward the scene. He provided information to the responders, detailing the victims’ conditions and locations.

In minutes, lives were forever changed, with young lives lost. “There’s not a day that I don’t think about it or think I could have done more.” Said the anonymous student.

Despite the emotional weight of the tragedy, he has found ways to cope and now carries a deeper appreciation for the fragility of life. Above all, he rejects the label of hero, believing that true acts of goodness are performed selflessly, without any expectation of reward or recognition. He said, “If you’re going to do something good, you’re going to do it purely because it’s good and not for any reward or publicity and I’m hiding my face and who I am because I believe in that.”

He says he feels safe on campus and has no reservations about returning to Berkey Hall. He believes in the resilience of the university and its community. “In my opinion, I think they should reopen it. Because I believe that shows as a school, and as a people, we are not going to let one man or one incident of violence define who we are, and we’re going to move on,” he said.

This student is pursuing a degree in criminal justice and is halfway through basic training in the Marines. He does not blame the university and is satisfied with the resources and new security measures put in place after the shooting.

