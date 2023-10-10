Advertise With Us

MSU Women Golfers Finish Fourth at North Carolina Tournament

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s golf team finished in fourth place Tuesday in the three day Tar Heel Collegiate tournament hosted by the University of North Carolina. MSU was 23 shots behind runaway winner Florida. Auburn was second and North Carolina third. Brooke Biermann was the Spartans’ top finisher tying for 12th place. As a team MSU finished seven over par after shooting five over as a team on Tuesday.

