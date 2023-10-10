MSU Women Golfers Finish Fourth at North Carolina Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s golf team finished in fourth place Tuesday in the three day Tar Heel Collegiate tournament hosted by the University of North Carolina. MSU was 23 shots behind runaway winner Florida. Auburn was second and North Carolina third. Brooke Biermann was the Spartans’ top finisher tying for 12th place. As a team MSU finished seven over par after shooting five over as a team on Tuesday.

