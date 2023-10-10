MSU students hold vigil for war victims

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A vigil was held Monday night for those who died in the latest chapter of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Nearly 100 Michigan State University (MSU) students gathered at the Spartan stature for a candlelight vigil in support of Israel.

The students shared their concern about family and friends who are currently in Israel. One student felt helpless watching the war and not being able to do anything. They said they want to stick together in a time of need.

“We love you, we’re here for you,” said Matthew Zivian, a junior at MSU. “No matter what happens in this world, the Jewish community stands together and we’re always going to be there to support.”

More than 1,500 people have lost their lives since the fighting started.

