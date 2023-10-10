Advertise With Us

MSU Hockey Off to Air Force

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team takes its 2-0 record on the road to play games at Air Force Thursday and Friday nights, both start times at 9 o’clock Michigan time. Air Force has a 1-1 record. MSU leads the series 7-1 and the teams have not played at Air Force in 50 years. MSU’s fifth year senior Nicolas Muller Tuesday was named the Big Ten’s second star of the week after he scored four points in the opening 5-2 and 4-2 wins over Lake Superior State.

