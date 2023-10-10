MSU Hockey Off to Air Force

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team takes its 2-0 record on the road to play games at Air Force Thursday and Friday nights, both start times at 9 o’clock Michigan time. Air Force has a 1-1 record. MSU leads the series 7-1 and the teams have not played at Air Force in 50 years. MSU’s fifth year senior Nicolas Muller Tuesday was named the Big Ten’s second star of the week after he scored four points in the opening 5-2 and 4-2 wins over Lake Superior State.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.