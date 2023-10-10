Mid-Michigan Matters: Capital Area District Library to host life skills courses
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Do you need to brush up on your life skills? If so, the Capital Area District Library has a course for you.
Every month, CADL will host a life skills course that aims to help Mid-Michiganders brush up on their life basics.
You can watch Taylor’s full interview in the player above.
More: Mid-Michigan Matters
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.