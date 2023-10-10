Howard Absent From Big Ten Media Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard did not attend the Big Ten media day Monday in Chicago. Howard is recovering from heart surgery performed last month. There is no timetable for Howard’s return to pre season practice. His veteran assistant, Lansing native Saddi Washington, attended the Chicago session instead. Michigan was picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten pre season poll.

