Advertise With Us

Howard Absent From Big Ten Media Day

Juwan Howard
Juwan Howard(NBC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard did not attend the Big Ten media day Monday in Chicago. Howard is recovering from heart surgery performed last month. There is no timetable for Howard’s return to pre season practice. His veteran assistant, Lansing native Saddi Washington, attended the Chicago session instead. Michigan was picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten pre season poll.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
MSU to offer tuition-free program to Michigan residents
Police provide more information on disappearance of 2.5-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25,...
Game time for UM-MSU matchup announced
Slain Lansing man identified as Ingham County Democratic Party secretary

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Golfers Finish Fourth at North Carolina Tournament
Co-Founder and Head of Sports Partnerships, Steve Garvey Holding Level Select CBD Products
Former Spartan Garvey Running For U. S. Senate
Wide receiver, Drake Stoops, is entering his final season at wide receiver for the Sooners and...
Former Area Football Standout Sidelined by Injury For Season
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Hockey Off to Air Force