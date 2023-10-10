Advertise With Us

Health experts warn of children consuming e-cigarette liquid

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Poison control centers across the U.S. have seen a drastic uptick in calls regarding children consuming liquid nicotine used in e-cigarettes, or vapes.

“Even a few drops can be dangerous to a child,” said University of Michigan Pediatrician Dr. Kristen Goncalves.

“A few drops can be really dangerous to a child... these devices contain one or two milliliters of a solution that contains nicotine... in an average-sized child, 1/6th of a milliliter could be potentially lethal,” she said.

Dr. Goncalves also warned of the solution’s colorful packaging that could be attractive to children.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing man dies after shooting on Jenison Avenue
Lansing man shot in the area of Coleman Avenue near Mt. Hope Avenue
Clinton County officials looking for missing 3-year-old with special needs
Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25,...
Game time for UM-MSU matchup announced
Spartan fans gather for first home game without Mel Tucker
Restraining order granted preventing Mel Tucker from releasing text messages

Latest News

Clinton County officials looking for missing 3-year-old with special needs
How you can help repair 600 miles worth of sidewalk
Israel-Hamas latest, local reaction
Israel-Hamas latest, local reaction
Generic Lottery Ticket
A Silent Winner? Michigan could let lottery winners stay anonymous