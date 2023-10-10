Health experts warn of children consuming e-cigarette liquid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Poison control centers across the U.S. have seen a drastic uptick in calls regarding children consuming liquid nicotine used in e-cigarettes, or vapes.

“Even a few drops can be dangerous to a child,” said University of Michigan Pediatrician Dr. Kristen Goncalves.

“A few drops can be really dangerous to a child... these devices contain one or two milliliters of a solution that contains nicotine... in an average-sized child, 1/6th of a milliliter could be potentially lethal,” she said.

Dr. Goncalves also warned of the solution’s colorful packaging that could be attractive to children.

