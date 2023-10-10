Health Awareness Symposium: Gun Violence Voices

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 5th Annual Fall Focus Health Symposium on Tuesday offers a chance to listen and learn from voices that speak to gun violence across Michigan and provide an opportunity to understand, acknowledge, and improve the community’s health.

During the event, a panel of community members and professionals will lead a discussion of active shooter drills, teacher training, and trauma medical team preparations.

“The gun violence event on February 13, 2023, forever changed the lives of the Michigan State University community,” the Michigan State Medical Society said of the event.

News 10′s Ann Emmerich will emcee the event that is being held at the Graduate East Lansing, which will be livestreamed starting at 11:30 a.m.

