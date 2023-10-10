Gov. Whitmer signs legislation allowing retired teachers, public school staff to return to work while receiving retirement benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Retired teachers and public school employees can now return to work while continuing to receive retirement benefits.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to help fill the teacher gap in Michigan by allowing retired teachers and public school employees to return to work while continuing to receive retirement benefits.

“Michigan teachers and public school employees step up every day to help students succeed in communities across Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office, we have made historic investments to open up the teacher pipeline and help more aspiring Michigan educators enter their dream career. I am proud to sign legislation making it easier for retired teachers and public school employees to get back in the classroom and continue making a difference for our kids while earning the pensions they deserve.”

House Bill 4752 helps public school retirees return to work while continuing to receive retirement and health care.

“The signing of this legislation into law is fantastic news for all of Michigan’s public school retirees, families, and ultimately our students,” said state Representative Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth). “Now, those with the most experience can re-enter our schools in a variety of capacities to help address staffing shortages. This is a big win for everyone.”

