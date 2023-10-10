Former Spartan Garvey Running For U. S. Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State standout football and baseball star Steve Garvey has announced he is running for the U. S. Senate. Garvey, 74, will run as a Republican in California where he has lived for a long time. Garvey was a standout in the two sports at Michigan State in the late 1960s. He was recruited out of Tampa, Florida by then MSU football coach Duffy Daugherty who landed Garvey by promising him he could play baseball as well as football. Garvey signed a baseball deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers after his sophomore year.

