Former Area Football Standout Sidelined by Injury For Season

By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Andrel Anthony was a standout receiver in football at East Lansing High School. He signed a played two years at Michigan before going into the transfer portal. He signed on with Oklahoma and into this past Saturday’s Oklahoma game Anthony was the unbeaten Sooners’ top receiver. But Anthony suffered a non contract injury during the game which required surgery on his knee and he is sidelined for the remainder of the season. Whether he petitions the NCAA for another year of eligibility has not been determined yet.

