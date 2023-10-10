First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The forecast for today is tricky due to the cloud cover over the area. We will start the day under the clouds. The question is will we see some clearing in the afternoon? If we see some sun pop out this afternoon high temperatures climb to the upper 50s to near 60º. If the clouds hold on all day high temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with the chance of a few raindrops overnight. Lows tonight fall back to the low 40s.

A storm system approaching the Great Lakes region will bring more rain Thursday into Sunday. First Alert: The potential exists for an inch or two of rain Friday night into Saturday. Thursday a warm front just south of the state is expected to have a few rain showers north of the front that will pass through our area. Highs Thursday climb to the mid 50s. Rain showers with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for Friday. An area of low pressure slowly moving east south of Michigan is expected to put us in the target for heavy rainfall Friday night into Saturday. Scattered rain showers hold on behind the storm for Sunday and Monday. This weekend plan on high temperatures near 50º with overnight lows in the 40s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 11, 2023

Average High: 63º Average Low 43º

Lansing Record High: 84° 1879

Lansing Record Low: 19° 1906

Jackson Record High: 84º 1962

Jackson Record Low: 23º 1964

