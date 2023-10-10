Advertise With Us

Fall 2023 Health Symposium, a community response to gun violence

By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following a recent uptick in gun crimes and the mass shooting on MSU’s campus on February 13, 2023, community leaders and health care professionals gathered for a conversation.

“Every fall, we choose a public health issue that we want to educate, help advocate, and then help our community understand,” said Lisa Hildorf, Ingham County Medical Society Alliance.

Tuesday’s event was a chance to listen and learn from voices that work to reduce gun violence right here in Mid-Michigan. A conversation to understand, acknowledge, and reduce gun violence.

“It’s in the forefront of every decision we make practically as citizens. It’s impacting our economy in many, many ways, our healthcare systems, our transportation industry,” Hildorf.

When tragedy struck at MSU, doctors and law enforcement jumped into action. Now, they’re using that night to understand, educate, and improve the health of the community.

“My role there that night was just to make sure that all the clinical people there – the doctors, the nurses, the other staff – could really focus on caring for the patients that came in,” said Dr. Denny Martin, Sparrow Hospital Lansing President.

Dr. Martin said Sparrow’s Level One Trauma Center was all hands on deck after the shooting. “Making sure that our campus was safe. Making sure they had the supplies they needed. Equipment. That all the specialty services were available.”

Spartan basketball player, Steven Izzo, recalled the moment he went to pick up his girlfriend as an active shooter swept through the campus.

“She was locked in a bathroom on like the fourth or fifth floor with like 70 other classmates of hers.”

Forever impacted, Izzo said gun violence is not what his hometown is known for. “East Lansing’s always been my home. It’s always ever going to be my home. Just the stress of how it makes students that aren’t necessarily from here, or just in general, the public eye saying it’s not a safe place -- it’s all I’ve ever known.”

“It certainly made this kind of event for us which is an unfortunate state that we’re in,” Dr. Martin.

Resources were provided to avoid gun violence like Ok 2 Say and the ASK app. Some people mentioned the idea of more gun buyback programs to get illegal firearms off the street.

