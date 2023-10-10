Advertise With Us

East Lansing Synagogue shares response to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Louisville’s Jewish Community stands together for Israel
Louisville’s Jewish Community stands together for Israel(WAVE)
By Riley Connell
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues, Mid-Michigan Synagogues are prioritizing safety.

It’s a war that’s taken hundreds of lives in a matter of days, as bombs are dropped on Israeli territory, and Israeli people are taken hostage. Some of those lives lost are the friends and family of Congregation Shaarey Zedek members.

“Unfortunately we have people in our community whose families have been murdered, quite frankly,” said Congregation President Todd Cook. “It’s awful.”

Though the violence has grown following attacks by Hamas, the military group that currently controls the Gaza Strip, it’s not the first time Shaarey Zedek members have feared for their lives.

In June, the Synagogue was the victim of a mass shooting threat, an event that led to an increase in security. Cook said the conflict overseas has only pushed the congregation to take greater safety measures, for fear that it might inspire actions driven by antisemitism. He said several groups have already reached out to offer help with their security efforts.

“We do take it seriously. We appreciate the support that we’ve gotten from the Jewish Federation, in terms of technical support and security efforts,” Cook said. “We appreciate some of the funding that leaders such as Gary Peters have helped provide for not only our community, but others for enhancements.”

The United States has already begun sending military tools overseas to assist the Israeli people, including an aircraft warship, as announced by President Joe Biden Tuesday. Michigan State University Professor of Global Studies Dr. Russell Lucas said, although federal assistance is sure to continue, the safety of Americans living in the U.S. is not currently under threat.

“At the end of the day, outside of people with connections to the region, it may not really affect Americans all that much in the long run,” he said.

However, Lucas said an even greater loss of life is more than likely for both the Israeli and Palestinian people.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
MSU to offer tuition-free program to Michigan residents
Police provide more information on disappearance of 2.5-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25,...
Game time for UM-MSU matchup announced
Slain Lansing man identified as Ingham County Democratic Party secretary

Latest News

A 3-year-old boy with special needs from Clinton County is still missing after a day of...
3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs still missing after hours of searching
Community members and Political officials remember slain Ingham County Democratic Party secretary
Community members and Political officials remember slain Ingham County Democratic Party secretary
Selfless Spartan: A story of hope
Selfless Spartan: A story of hope
Okemos parents are pushing for school zone safety after multiple kids get hit in the crosswalk.
Okemos parents push for more school zone safety