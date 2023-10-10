East Lansing Synagogue shares response to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues, Mid-Michigan Synagogues are prioritizing safety.

It’s a war that’s taken hundreds of lives in a matter of days, as bombs are dropped on Israeli territory, and Israeli people are taken hostage. Some of those lives lost are the friends and family of Congregation Shaarey Zedek members.

“Unfortunately we have people in our community whose families have been murdered, quite frankly,” said Congregation President Todd Cook. “It’s awful.”

Though the violence has grown following attacks by Hamas, the military group that currently controls the Gaza Strip, it’s not the first time Shaarey Zedek members have feared for their lives.

In June, the Synagogue was the victim of a mass shooting threat, an event that led to an increase in security. Cook said the conflict overseas has only pushed the congregation to take greater safety measures, for fear that it might inspire actions driven by antisemitism. He said several groups have already reached out to offer help with their security efforts.

“We do take it seriously. We appreciate the support that we’ve gotten from the Jewish Federation, in terms of technical support and security efforts,” Cook said. “We appreciate some of the funding that leaders such as Gary Peters have helped provide for not only our community, but others for enhancements.”

The United States has already begun sending military tools overseas to assist the Israeli people, including an aircraft warship, as announced by President Joe Biden Tuesday. Michigan State University Professor of Global Studies Dr. Russell Lucas said, although federal assistance is sure to continue, the safety of Americans living in the U.S. is not currently under threat.

“At the end of the day, outside of people with connections to the region, it may not really affect Americans all that much in the long run,” he said.

However, Lucas said an even greater loss of life is more than likely for both the Israeli and Palestinian people.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.